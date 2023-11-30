Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

A stock opened at $127.58 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

