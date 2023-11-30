Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.37% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNOX

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.