NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextGen Healthcare

About NextGen Healthcare

(Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.