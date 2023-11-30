Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,407 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.