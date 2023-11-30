Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

