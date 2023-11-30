Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Solar were worth $118,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in First Solar by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock worth $2,049,043 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.