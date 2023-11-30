8,000 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PPL by 61.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,367,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after buying an additional 519,192 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,374,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,737,000 after buying an additional 627,002 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $1,126,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

