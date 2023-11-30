Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $245,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
