Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 950 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $345.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.90. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

