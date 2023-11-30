Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $201,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,187. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

DLB opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

