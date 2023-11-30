Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $247,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

