Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $270,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

