Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $226,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Trading Up 0.9 %

IEX opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

