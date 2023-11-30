Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $149,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.