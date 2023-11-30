B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $969,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,791 shares of company stock worth $98,841,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TDG opened at $952.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $885.15 and a 200-day moving average of $867.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $599.42 and a 1-year high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

