B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 918 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IT opened at $430.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $434.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $35,935,060 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.