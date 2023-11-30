B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

