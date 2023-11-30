eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

