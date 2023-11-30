Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.