The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $601,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $330,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $313,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

