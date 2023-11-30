State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Twilio worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 170.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,719. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

