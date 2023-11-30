B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,400 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

