Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $21,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $212.68 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.50.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

