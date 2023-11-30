The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.39 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Allstate worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

