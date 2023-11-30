B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 177 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

VEEV stock opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.