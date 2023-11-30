Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,953,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,371 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.11% of Devon Energy worth $2,511,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.