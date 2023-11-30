BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,817,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Centene worth $2,618,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

