Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,872,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862,587 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $2,896,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $223.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $29,463,693 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.