BlackRock Inc. Has $2.87 Billion Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,322,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,270,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of PPG Industries worth $2,865,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

