Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Virginia Moore Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Virginia Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $230,363.94.

Applied Digital stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

