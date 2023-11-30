Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $2,934,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $552.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

