BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,594,466 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,598,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594,466 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,672,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.64 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

