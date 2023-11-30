BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.61% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,788,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after buying an additional 871,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after buying an additional 865,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

