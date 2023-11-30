Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $230.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.61.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

