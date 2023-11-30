BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,387,492 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,052,968 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,387,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of HP worth $2,704,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.18 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

