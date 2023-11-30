Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Ryan Shay Sells 19,381 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$94,908.76.

Crew Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.94. The stock has a market cap of C$753.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.68.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.8053691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CR

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.