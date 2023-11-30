Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.61.

Snowflake stock opened at $175.47 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,438 shares of company stock worth $14,858,680. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

