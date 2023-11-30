Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,963 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Trinity Capital worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

TRIN stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

