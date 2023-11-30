Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.0 %

Raymond James stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

