Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 846,470 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $88.04 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

