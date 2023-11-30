O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

