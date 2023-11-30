ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,794,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

