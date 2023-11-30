BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.78% of Kraft Heinz worth $2,956,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,224,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $82,562,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

