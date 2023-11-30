BlackRock Inc. Has $2.98 Billion Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,319,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,723,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $2,983,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

