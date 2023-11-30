Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.96% of Rockwell Automation worth $3,013,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 29,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $270.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

