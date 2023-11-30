PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,038,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,927 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.89% of PACCAR worth $3,014,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.