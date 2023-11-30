West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,966,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,047,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $348.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.31. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

