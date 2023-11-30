Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,687,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,388,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $3,361,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

