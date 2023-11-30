Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.34% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $3,065,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $214.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

