BlackRock Inc. Sells 974,782 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,595,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.48% of Dollar General worth $3,157,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $3,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $255.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
